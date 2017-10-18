OBIT: Donald Frederick Bealle

It is with sadness that the family of Don Bealle announced his passing on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alma Bealle (Ottenbreit), his three children, Sam (Mimi), Catherine (Larry), Brian (Liisa); sister Anne; grandson Maxwell and niece Linda. He was predeceased by his brother Vic.

Don was born in Cadomin, Alberta, on January 13, 1932, to Joseph and Anne Bealle in 1932 and grew up in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Strathcona, attending Vancouver Technical Secondary School and developing an early interest in radio and television. He pursued further education at the Capital Radio Engineering Institute (CREI) in Washington, D.C., attaining his diploma in 1955. Don eventually came back to Vancouver where he met the love of his life Alma.

His career began at B.C. Hydro, but he was soon drawn to entrepreneurship, establishing Canadian Dynamics Ltd. in 1967 and then CD Nova Ltd. in 1977. He developed the company along with his partners, Bruce and Alma, into a very successful enterprise and worked there until his retirement in 2012.

Don loved the outdoors, enjoying many family hiking, skiing and fishing trips as well as travel excursions and ocean cruises with Alma. He also loved to read and keep up with current events, and to relax at the family cabin at Mt. Baker most weekends. He was an enthusiastic supporter of local sports teams, regularly watching and attending Vancouver Canucks and B.C. Lions games, while drinking his favourite beer or martini.

The family would like to thank the staff at Burnaby General Hospital and Royal City Rehabilitation Centre for their dedicated care.

Services were held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish, 6610 Balmoral Street, Burnaby, B.C., with Prayers offered on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable contribution to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of B.C. and Yukon. To send condolences, please go to www.bellburnaby.com

