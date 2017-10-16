FLO Components Ltd. announces first winner in 40th Anniversary Giveaway Contest

Automatic Greasing Systems specialist FLO Components Ltd. announced the winner of the first draw in its 40th Anniversary Giveaway Contest. Anisa Copeland of Cambridge, Ontario is the lucky winner of the first of three Lubrication Product Packages. “Anisa’s name was drawn randomly from all eligible entries and she successfully answered a skill testing question, said FLO’s Marketing Specialist Gabriel Lopez.

Copland will receive a Lincoln 1884 PowerLuber & Lincoln 5900 PowerLock Coupler Pack. According to Lopez, the Lincoln PowerLuber is the most advanced grease gun in its class, featuring a multi-function LCD that displays: quantity of grease dispensed, quantity of grease remaining in the cartridge, battery charge level, operation signal and stall indicator. Its 20-volt, high-amperage, lithium-ion battery provides superior run time, and its two-speed design delivers outstanding flow and pressure. The grease gun comes in a heavy-duty carrying case and includes two rechargeable batteries, a 110v one-hour charger and the new and easy-to-use Lincoln 5900 PowerLock grease coupler.

“This was only the first of three Lubrication Product Packages we’re giving away to lucky LinkedIn users over three draw periods. The next two draws will take place on November 1 and December 1. Participants who enter in the earlier draw periods are automatically entered in the following draw periods. To enter, participants simply fill out the Contest Entry Form on our website and follow FLO’s LinkedIn page using a valid LinkedIn account. No purchase is required.”

The second giveaway prize is also a Lincoln 1884 PowerLuber & Lincoln 5900 PowerLock Coupler Pack. The third prize is a choice of either the same PowerLuber & PowerLock Pack or a FLO Components “18-point Automatic Lubrication System in a box”. This FLO Components “System in a box” is packaged as a complete kit capable of servicing up to 18 points and includes a 24VDC electric QLS301 Lincoln pump, 200 feet of ¼ OD nylon tubing, progressive block-type metering valves (18 valve outlets) and 18 ninety degree bearing inlet fittings.

Lopez says: “The QLS System is a relatively simple method of centralizing or automating the lubrication process in many applications, from highway trailers to any variety of industrial machinery. It can help reduce downtime for machinery large and small and improve safety for those responsible for maintaining it.”

For more details or to enter the contest, visit www.flocomponents.com/40th/