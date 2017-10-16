Endress+Hauser Canada partners with Intrepid Group to provide single source process control solution for process industries in Alberta

Burlington, ON – Endress+Hauser, a global leader in process measurement and instrumentation, has concluded an agreement with Intrepid Group Ltd that makes the Alberta-based process automation company its latest Authorized Channel Partner. The move, which leverages the strong Oil and Gas experience of both organizations, adds to the sales and support services of Endress+Hauser in Alberta.

“Partnerships with regional leaders like Intrepid Group allow us to enhance our market coverage and are part of our commitment to the industries and markets we serve,” says Anthony Varga, G.M. at Endress+Hauser. “We’ll now be able to direct even more resources to the Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage and Water and Wastewater industry segments, which will help Alberta’s production capabilities in general.”

The deal gives Intrepid Group access to best-in-class measurement technologies that improve plant availability, enhance safety and contribute to more efficient production, thereby lowering production costs and life cycle costs.

“We are delighted by the partnership,” says Campbell Adams, Chief Executive Officer, Intrepid Group. “Endress+Hauser’s bespoke approach to measurement solutions affords us even greater flexibility in meeting the diverse needs of companies based in or operating out of Alberta. The synergies of this partnership will greatly benefit both our current and future customers.”

Endress+Hauser has been servicing customers in Alberta since 1990, and has two Authorized Channel Partners in the province ensuring optimized coverage. Endress+Hauser is the largest independent manufacturer of instrumentation in the world, with global manufacturing facilities, over 12,000 associates, and net sales of over $2 billion CAD.

Source: Endress+Hauser