Edmonton auction growing bigger by the day – 4,900+ items and counting

Every October, Ritchie Bros. holds one of its largest auctions of the year in Edmonton, with equipment from every industry. In two weeks, Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 4,900 equipment items and trucks over four days (October 24 – 27, 2017). Thousands of bidders are expected to participate in person or online.

“We have a lot of big-ticket items to sell in our auction this month; all of it selling unreserved,” said Trent Vandenberghe, Sales Director, Ritchie Bros. “Heavy and light construction equipment, transport trucks, oil and gas equipment, farm equipment, drilling and pipeline gear, as well as RVs, automobiles, snowmobiles, and more. We will have something for everyone.”

More than 700 owners will sell equipment in the October Edmonton auction, including a major realignment for Boss Truck Service (1989) Ltd., a Peers, AB-based oil and water hauler.

“We’re downsizing and came to Ritchie Bros. because they are the best—providing professional, one-on-one service,” said Darren Shantz, owner of Boss Truck Service. “Our fleet of trucks and tanker trailers are top notch. Every seven days our fleet was washed and serviced by a certified mechanic. It’s all ready to go and be put to work by a new company.”

Auction equipment highlights:

Eight 2007 Caterpillar 777F rock trucks & five Caterpillar 777D rock trucks

An unused 2012 Caterpillar 535C 4×4 off-road fuel & lube truck

A 2016 CLAAS Jaguar 970 RWA forage harvester

A 2011 Ditch Witch JTM100 M1 crawler directional drill

A 2015 Caterpillar 815F compactor

Three Caterpillar D8T crawler tractors

A 2013 Challenger MT835C track tractor

Eight Caterpillar D7R XR Series II crawler tractors

A 2015 John Deere 2454D log loader

A 2013 Caterpillar 336EL hydraulic excavator

For more information about the Edmonton auction, visit rbauction.com/Edmonton.