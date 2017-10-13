Rittal Systems welcomes Franklin Empire to its distribution team

Rittal Systems, a leading manufacturer of enclosure solutions, announced that it has welcomed Franklin Empire to its distribution/partner network in Canada.

With a rich family history dating back to the 1940s and an extensive distribution network in Ontario and Quebec, Franklin Empire Inc. is the largest independently owned electrical distributor in Canada, also renowned for its manufacturing automation systems.

Tim Rourke, President, Rittal Systems Ltd., said, “Franklin Empire is known for their expertise in the electrical distribution industry, as well as in manufacturing and processing automation. Rittal Systems is confident that partnering with Franklin will expand our reach to new areas and industries, and will be a win-win for our customers.”

Added Michael Almeida, General Manager, Franklin Empire, “Rittal’s many years of experience both globally and locally, as well as their level of quality and innovation, will enable us to offer high value solutions to our customers. We are confident that Rittal’s extensive product line will complement offerings for our key suppliers, and offer a more holistic solution to the end customer!”

