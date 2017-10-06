Manufacturing growth picks up, but inflationary pressures intensify

September data revealed a positive month overall for the Canadian manufacturing sector, with output and new business growth regaining momentum after August’s slowdown, according to IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The report says manufacturers are also more confident about the year ahead business outlook than at any time since April. September data revealed a positive month overall for the Canadian manufacturing sector, with output and new business growth regaining momentum after August’s slowdown, according to IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The report says manufacturers are also more confident about the year ahead business outlook than at any time since April.

However, the latest survey indicated a sharp and accelerated rise in input costs, alongside the

strongest increase in factory gate charges since March 2014. Some firms attributed rising raw

material prices (especially chemicals) to supply chain disruptions in the U.S. following Hurricane

Harvey.

At 55.0 in September, up from 54.6 in August, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted above the 50.0 no-change value for

the nineteenth consecutive month. The index signalled a robust improvement in manufacturing business conditions, although the strength of the recovery remained slightly softer than April’s six-year peak.

A key factor behind the rise in the headline PMI since August was faster rates of output and new order growth. Reports from survey respondents cited improving client demand, a supportive economic backdrop and successful product development. While manufacturing companies generally commented on resilient domestic demand, some also noted that subdued export sales had held back growth in September. Latest data indicated only a marginal rise in new orders from abroad, which was partly linked to weak demand from U.S. clients.