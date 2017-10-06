Continental Hose Plant in Mount Pleasant, Iowa Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Mount Pleasant, Iowa – Continental’s Mount Pleasant, Iowa, plant, its premier North American manufacturing facility for industrial and automotive hose products, celebrated its 40th anniversary today.

“We are proud to share in this celebration of a highly versatile and productive facility,” said Jim Hill, ContiTech CEO for the North America Region. “This plant has made hose for a variety of applications all over the world, and we are confident that it will continue that process into the future.”

The 200,000-sq.-ft. facility is located in Southeastern Iowa about 50 miles south of Iowa City, Iowa. The plant began production with two spiral hose lines in 1977. Total employment at the location is more than 260. Mount Pleasant primarily produces industrial and automotive hoses and application varies from household uses such as washing machine and garden hose to automotive uses such as power steering, fuel line and heather hose.

Continental acquired the plant in January 2015 and integrated it into its division ContiTech.

