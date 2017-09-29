Two-day auction sells US$52+ million of equipment and trucks

More than 4,900 people from 55 countries registered to bid in the unreserved public auction on September 27 – 28, including 3,450+ registering to bid online. U.S. buyers purchased 90 per cent of the equipment, including 47 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from as far away as Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Germany purchased 10 percent of the equipment.

“With a full auditorium and strong participation online, we achieved solid equipment and truck pricing on both days of the auction,” said Neal Black, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. “Along with large numbers of local and national buyers, we saw a lot of bids from international registrants in this auction, particularly bidders from Mexico, who were buyers or runner-up bidders on many items. We would like to thank all our consignors, bidders and buyers—we look forward to seeing you at our next auction.”

Ritchie Bros. sold equipment for 645+ owners in the Fort Worth auction. Highlights included 285+ truck tractors, 295+ trailers, 135+ excavators, 115+ skid steers, 90 loaders, 70+ compactors, 45+ dozers, 75 flatbed trucks, 55 dump trucks, 85+ aerial work platforms, 20+ cranes, and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Specific equipment sales highlights

Two 2007 Caterpillar D6N LGP crawler tack tractors sold for a combined US$515,000

Two Terex RT555-2 55-ton rough terrain cranes sold for a combined US$460,000

A 2007 Terex Demag AC200 240-ton 10x8x8 all-terrain crane sold for US$450,000

A 2014 Volvo A40F articulated dump truck sold for US$205,000

A 2014 Case CX470C LC hydraulic excavator sold for US$195,000

A 2012 Caterpillar 140M2 VHP Plus motor grader sold for US$150,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH, TEXAS – September 27 – 28, 2017

Total Gross Auction Proceeds – US$52+ million

Amount sold to online bidders – US$30+ million (58 percent)

US$30+ million (58 percent) Total registered bidders (in person and online) – 4,900+

4,900+ Registered online bidders – 3,450+

3,450+ Total lots sold – 3,800+

3,800+ Number of sellers – 645+

