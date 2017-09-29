Employer sentenced to 30 days jail after worker injured

Brampton, ON – Ji Nan Li, carrying on business as Yi Yi Construction, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a worker was seriously injured by a fall.

On December 3, 2015, a worker employed by Ji Nan Li was working on the roof of a construction project located at 7 Burlwood Road in Brampton. The worker was wearing a harness attached to lanyard, which was connected to a lifeline. In order to move to a different area of the roof, the worker detached the lanyard from the lifeline and moved toward a different lifeline at the peak of the roof. The worker slipped before reaching the new lifeline and fell nine metres (29.5 feet) to the ground, suffering serious injuries.

A Ministry of Labour investigation determined that the worker was not attached to the travel restraint system at all times as required by section 26.1(2) of the Construction Regulation. This was in violation of section 25 (1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

This was Ji Nan Li’s second offence under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. On February 10, 2013 a worker employed by Ji Nan Li fell eight metres ( 26 feet) from a roof and suffered fatal injuries. Ji Nan Li was fined $15,000 for this offence on October 10, 2014.

Ji Nan Li pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days jail. The sentence was imposed by Justice of the Peace Jeannie Anand.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Labour