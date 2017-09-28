EPTDA convention highlights new members’ benefits

The EMEA Power Transmission Distributors Association (EPTDA) proudly celebrated this year its 20th Annual Convention, at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri Hotel in Rome, Italy, on 20-22 September.

Close to 500 people – the movers and shakers, thought leaders and industry influencers – from 191 class-leading distribution and manufacturing companies across 35 countries attended the pinnacle event, with almost 30 companies and their over 40 delegates joining an EPTDA Annual Convention for the first time.

A new record was established for the Manufacturer-Distributor IDea EXchange (MD-IDEX) and the Distributor-to-Distributor IDea EXchange (D2D-IDEX) programs – EPTDA’s proprietary business-to-business speed-networking platforms: close to 1,000 meetings took place over two days, enabling participants to refresh their connections, to establish new ones, and to set the scene for new and fruitful business.

The 2017 Annual Convention was also the occasion for launching new and exciting members’ benefits, such as the Production Line Intelligence Report (PLI) on the Confectionery Industry – a one-of-a-kind tool facilitating a deep understanding of the confectionery production process and machinery, thus empowering sales teams to create new growth opportunities for EPTDA members.

The EPTDA also launched the General Code of Conduct and the Information and Data Policy – a set of recommended best practices regarding the relationship between distributors and manufacturers, the exchange of information, the data format, and the timelines of information delivery and change notifications.

Regarding future plans, EPTDA announced the upcoming White Paper on WMI Systems, and the continuation of the PLI and the End-User Video programs.

Educational programs are at the core of EPTDA’s members’ benefits, and this year brought exciting presentations from internationally acclaimed and renowned speakers: David Taylor with How to unlock 3 times more value, confidence and agility from your team, the Next Generation (NexGen) seminar and workshop with Tom Gale on Managing in Disrupting Times, and the Executive Seminar on Managing Through Tough Times – A Global Economic Outlook with Nenad Pacek.

Always with an eye on the future, the Association announced the upcoming revamping of its EPTDA Academy and Online Product Training into a modern and full-featured eLearning platform, which will be available on cross-platform computers and mobile devices to train non-technical personnel on the basics of PT/MC products.

The EPTDA surprised its guests also in regards to its strong environmental commitment, launching the premiere EPTDA Goes Paperless campaign. This year, every Annual Convention Delegate received a complimentary EPTDA Convention Tablet, holding all the necessary information, documents and applications in a convenient digital format. Not only that such pioneering initiative contributed greatly to the comfort and efficiency of the attendees, but it also generated an economy of more than 50,000 paper sheets, thus saving 6 full-grown trees from being cut-down.

The EPTDA Goes Paperless initiatives comes to complement the already established and much-appreciated EPTDA Convention App, offering delegates access to relevant information from their personal mobile devices.

EPTDA is already looking forward to its 21st Annual Convention, next year in London, UK. The event will take place on 26-28 September at the centrally located Hilton London Metropole Hotel.

For more information, visit http://www.eptdaconvention.org