Commercial bakery fined for failing to safeguard environment, worker killed

Toronto – Fiera Foods Company, A Toronto commercial bakery, was fined $300,000 after an incident where a worker was killed.

On September 2, 2016, a worker employed by a temporary help agency was working at the Fiera Foods Company plant located at 50 Marmora Street in Toronto. The worker wore a hijab which was loose at the ends. The hijab became entangled under a guard covering the chain drive of a conveyor, causing fatal injuries to the worker. An emergency stop button was not accessible from the location of the entanglement.

A Ministry of Labour investigation determined that Fiera Foods Company had failed to ensure that a worker near a source of entanglement secured all loose clothing, as required by section 83(2) of the Industrial Regulation. This was in violation of section 25 (1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Fiera Foods Company pleaded guilty and was fined $300,000.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Labour