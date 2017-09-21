Logistics company fined $75,000 after worker suffers permanent injury

Whitby, ON – A Pickering employer pleaded guilty and was fined $75,000 after a worker suffered a permanent injury while operating a reach truck in a warehouse facility.

The incident took place on May 10, 2016, at Aspect Retail Logistics Inc., located at 1400 Church Street in Pickering. Aspect carries on business providing logistics services out of its Pickering facility.

A worker was operating a reach truck in the main receiving aisle and was attempting to make a left turn while approaching the end of the aisle. The worker lost control of the reach truck and struck a wall. There were no witnesses to the incident; however, it is believed that the reach truck may have slipped on water left behind on the floor by floor-scrubbing equipment. As a result of the collision, the worker suffered a permanent injury.

Section 11 of the Regulation for Industrial Establishments prescribes that “a floor or other surface used by any worker shall (a) be kept free of (i) obstructions; (ii) hazards; and (iii) accumulations of refuse, snow or ice.” The floor where the worker was injured was not kept free of obstructions, as required by regulation. This is contrary to the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The fine was imposed by Justice of the Peace Ronald Prestage in Whitby court on September 21, 2017.