Trudeau: Canada could stop dealing with Boeing over dispute

Toronto – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government could stop doing business with Boeing if it doesn’t drop a trade complaint against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.

Trudeau said Monday that the country “won’t do business with a company that’s busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business.”

Canada had been in talks to purchase 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing, but those have been on hold because of the Bombardier dispute.

Chicago-based Boeing’s complaint claims that Bombardier’s new CSeries passenger aircraft receives Canadian government subsidies that give it an advantage internationally.

The complaint prompted a U.S. Commerce Department anti-dumping investigation that could result in penalties for Bombardier.

A Boeing spokesman did not immediately respond to an email message requesting comment.