How much value do you get from your CMMS?

Maintenance Connection, the industry’s leading computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) provider, has released the 2017 State of CMMS Report, an analysis of how maintenance software delivers value and benefits operations across industries that conduct maintenance on a daily basis.

The report uses proprietary data from Maintenance Connection’s CMMS Score survey, which collected data from 1,000 maintenance professionals about how they rate their maintenance programs and to what extent they have utilized a CMMS.

The data behind the 2017 State of CMMS Report was gleaned from a survey called The CMMS Score that asked a series of questions about how maintenance teams are using maintenance management software to improve their operational process.

“We created the CMMS Score survey and corresponding report to measure success and identify tangible benefits of CMMS implementations, as reported by real users,” says Greg Squires, Maintenance Connection’s head of marketing. Respondents of the survey received a CMMS Score based upon their responses, and are given resources with best practices to guide them towards achieving maintenance mastery – covering topics ranging from asset management to preventive maintenance (PM) and mobile CMMS. Respondents are also able to gauge where they ranked compared to other maintenance professionals within their industry.

The findings uncovered a wealth of knowledge on maintenance processes across facilities of all sizes, with the majority of respondents responsible for maintaining over 1,000 assets. Across industries – including education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and more – the State of CMMS Report shows the majority of respondents who implement preventive maintenance schedules can expect to see the highest ROI.

“We were intrigued to find that 88 per cent of facilities that have substantially rolled out a CMMS report significant cost savings, from tens of thousands to millions of dollars,” says Squires. “Successful CMMS implementations lead to improved daily operations, less operational downtime, improved labour efficiency and more measurable cost savings.”

The report details that some respondents (20%) still rely on paper-based or homegrown systems for maintenance procedures like work order tracking. “Many organizations have not yet implemented a robust CMMS, primarily due to a budget constraints, lack of asset and inventory data integrity, and the challenge with proving ROI before approving the project. That’s a major reason why we produced this research, ” says Squires.

To educate the respondents of the survey and others interested to learn more about the report, Maintenance Connection is holding a series of webinars to highlight key findings that are available in a Resource Centre, which includes more information on the State of CMMS report plus blog posts, case studies, videos and more to improve operations.

To read Maintenance Connection’s full 2017 State of CMMS Report, download it here . Or, take the five-minute survey to find your CMMS Score.

For more information, visit www.maintenanceconnection.com.