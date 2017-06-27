Subscribe
Upcoming workplace safety and health inspections

The Ontario Ministry of Labour schedules inspection blitzes and initiatives to protect workers’ rights and to enhance employers’ awareness of their responsibilities. These safeguards align with both the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Employment Standards Act. 
Workplaces are not notified in advance of an inspection and the onus is on the facility to ensure that it is in compliance. Workplaces can stay ahead of the curve by building best practices into their safety programs and by ensuring their facilities are up to par before a blitz is in progress.Following is a partial list of upcoming mining-related blitzes and initiatives:
  • New and young worker: May 1, 2017 – August 31, 2017
  • Falls – including slips and trips: October 2, 2017 – November 24, 2017
  • Machine guarding and electrical hazards: January 15, 2018 – February 28, 2018
  • Preventing “struck by” injuries: April 1, 2017 – March 31, 2018
  • Noise: April 1, 2017 – March 31, 2018
  • Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS): April 1, 2017 – March 31, 2018

Access a complete schedules for provincial and regional blitzes and initiatives here.


Rehana Begg is the editor of Machinery and Equipment MRO magazine and REM – Resource Engineering and Maintenance magazine.
1 Comment » for Upcoming workplace safety and health inspections
  1. Mike Laderoute says:
    July 6, 2017 at 2:51 am

    Why does the Ministry of Labour not do inspections of government workplaces on these blitzes???

    Reply

