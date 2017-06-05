One million vehicles: GAC Motor maintains lower than average component defective rate

Guangzhou, China – China’s fastest growing automaker, GAC Motor, is celebrating the production of its one-millionth vehicle, a white 4WD GS8 that rolled off the assembly line on May 15 at its factory in Guangzhou, China.

By producing 1 million cars in only six years since the company was founded, GAC Motor has broken sales records unremittingly with every new model that is designed and engineered with the highest standards in quality.

“This is an important milestone for GAC Motor, as we rolled off the 600,000th vehicle last June and less than one year later, we’ve accomplished the goal of producing the one-millionth. Our boosting production capacity has proved the rapid development and advantages of the world-class vehicle manufacturing system by solid actions as we march into the ‘era of million,'” remarked Yu Jun, presisent of GAC Motor.

In 2016, GAC Motor sold more than 380,000 vehicles worldwide, marking a 96 per cent year-on-year increase and 85 per cent compound growth rate for six years in a row. In the first four months of 2017, GAC Motor has already broken previous records with 163,000 cars sold, achieving a 65.1 percent year-on-year increase.

The company’s best-selling SUV, the GS4, also became the fastest model within its price range to break the 500,000 mark, and is setting a blistering sales pace of 35.5 per cent year-on-year growth, while the advanced GS8 now leads the high-end, seven-seat SUV category with sales exceeding 10,000 in March and April.

Adhering to a quality-centric strategy led by innovation from the very beginning, GAC Motor has applied advanced and intelligent technologies in all links of automotive manufacturing chain. The company’s high quality and competitive models designed to meet the individual needs of the consumers have withstood all tests and found opportunities in global markets.

GAC Motor maintains a far lower component defective rate than industry average. To guarantee product quality and safety, GAC Motor has set the very strict “6520” quality control system that places “zero flaw” as the goal and improve product quality standards comprehensively.

In 2016, the total test drive mileage was 930,000 kilometers (577,875 miles), equivalent to 23 laps around the earth, and zero safety incident occurred.

GAC Motor now ranks 5th in J.D. Power Asia Pacific’s 2016 China Initial Quality Study, the highest among all Chinese brands for the fourth consecutive year.

The signature model GS4 also received a gold medal from C-ECAP (China Eco-Car Assessment Program) with clear advantage in low emissions while ensuring optimal performances and safety.

Centered on GAC Automotive Engineering Institute, GAC Motor has expanded a global automotive R&D network supported by the company’s technology centre, top global suppliers and research institutes that adhere to the highest international standards to fulfill the company’s commitment to top-notch vehicle quality and reliability. GAC Motor has established strategic partnership with the world’s top 10 auto suppliers including Aisin Seiki, Michelin, Continental and Faurecia.

After GAC’s establishment of its first North America R&D Center in Silicon Valley this year, GAC Motor has begun recruiting talents in all fields from research and development, and vehicle engineering to marketing communications and management.

“GAC Motor’s global research and development network has always put quality first, our teams of engineers and designers are dedicated to bringing better quality products and services to make travelling by GAC Motor cars a unique, trustworthy experience,” Yu said.

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96 percent in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period.