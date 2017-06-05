MainTrain 2017 registration deadline extension

PEMAC has extended the early bird registration discount deadline for MainTrain 2017 until June 16.

Taking place September 25 to 28, 2017, at the Delta Bessborough in Saskatoon, the annual conference for maintenance and physical asset management is the largest of its kind in Canada.

Delegates who register before June 16 save over 20 per cent in registration fees and discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more delegates from an organization.

This year’s conference will feature special guest representatives from the Global Forum on Maintenance and Asset Management (GFMAM).

For more information, visit www.pemac.org/conference.