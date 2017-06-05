Instrumentation manufacturer inaugurates world-class Edmonton facility

Edmonton – Endress+Hauser inaugurated today a 20,000-square-foot regional customer support centre in Edmonton. The facility, located in the Ellerslie industrial business area south of the city, houses a regional office and warehouse, flow calibration lab and the company’s Process Training Unit, a training program and mini process plant environment that offers field technicians and engineers a unique learning experience through real-life simulations and specialized curriculum.

“We’re happy to offer Edmonton and the entire region access to some of the most advanced technical support, training and measurement instrumentation in the world,” said Anthony Varga, general manager at Endress+Hauser Canada. “We’re committed to helping our customers compete on an international scale and, based on our experience with other similar facilities in other markets, we’re confident that this will help the region’s workforce and industry tremendously for years to come.”

Endress+Hauser expects to train more than 240 workers and engineers at the Process Training Unit per year. Courses include Introduction to Instrumentation, Analytical, Flow, Pressure and Temperature Instrumentation, Communications along with customized packages. This is the first Process Training Unit for Endress+Hauser in Canada. There are 10 in the United States.

The inauguration brought together leaders of the company including Matthias Altendorf, Global CEO of Endress+Hauser from Switzerland, Todd Lucey, Sales Director, North America, from Greenwood, Ind., Anthony Varga, General Manager, Canada, from Burlington, Ont., as well as members of the Endress family.

Alongside the ribbon cutting, the grand opening also included the unveiling of a commemorative bronze statue commissioned by the Endress family for the occasion.

Construction of the CAD $12 million facility began in September 2014.

Endress+Hauser is the largest independent manufacturer of instrumentation in the world, with global manufacturing facilities, more than 13,000 associates, and net sales of over CAD $2 billion. The company is renowned for its wide range of measuring devices and automation solutions for process industries.

For more information, visit ca.endress.com.