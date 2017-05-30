President Trump, NAFTA and Ontario food and beverage businesses

Guelph, ON – On May 31, 2017 David Frum, a Canadian-American pundit, Washington insider and one of the most influential political analysts of our time, will speak at Food and Beverage Ontario’s conference, Trump Times.

As part of Food and Beverage Ontario’s annual general meeting and conference, food and beverage processing businesses from across Ontario will meet at Steam Whistle Brewery in Toronto to learn about the ‘Trump effect’ and what they can expect. Bobby Seeber, a lawyer and former Ontario government trade advisor, will also provide detailed commentary on how Ontario businesses with U.S. interests can navigate the new trade environment. And Terry O’Reilly, well-known host of the CBC radio show, The Age of Persuasion, will present on building a business brand and telling a compelling story.

“We are in new territory with our business partners to the south and many of Ontario’s 3,800 food and beverage businesses are concerned with their current and future business prospects particularly with respect to the North American Free Trade Agreement,” said Michael Burrows, Chair of FBO and CEO of Maple Lodge Farms.

Recent research commissioned by Food and Beverage Ontario and conducted by Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) provided insight on how Canadians perceive a potential re-negotiation of NAFTA. Forty-nine per cent of respondents indicated they expect a new Canada-US trade deal will have a negative impact on Canadian jobs and on the Canadian economy, while just 17 per cent indicated they expect it to have a positive impact. Furthermore, 44 per cent of respondents indicated a deal would have a negative impact on the price of food and beverages in Canadian stores and just 16 per cent said it would have a positive impact on prices. The survey also revealed significant consumer confusion with respect to Product of Canada labelling. H+K will be providing a full presentation of the research at FBO’s conference.

“Ontario food and beverage processors are the province’s number one manufacturing sector employer. These multi-national businesses, small to mid-sized companies and start-ups contribute to the economy, make food and drink for Ontarians and represent the Canadian brand in markets around the globe. Food and Beverage Ontario’s conference has a reputation for addressing important and often tough issues and Trump Times promises to do exactly that,” said Norm Beal, CEO, Food and Beverage Ontario.

