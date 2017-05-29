Investment of $2.94 million in infrastructure at Cégep de Sept-Îles will support research and innovation activities

Sept-Îles, QC – The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec announced an investment of $2.74 million in the Cégep de Sept-Îles to optimize the energy performance of the heating systems in all of its buildings and to improve the thermal resistance of the main building’s envelope.

A total of $2.94 million is being invested in these projects:

The Government of Canada is providing $1.32 million .

is providing . The Government of Quebec is providing $1.42 million .

is providing . Another partner is providing $202,600 .

Last December, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard announced a historic investment to help equip young Quebecers with the quality post-secondary education that will help them achieve their goals. In total, universities and colleges throughout Quebec will receive nearly $1.1 billion from the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the institutions themselves and private donors.

As a result of these investments in Quebec, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities that advance the country’s best research. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces that support lifelong learning and skills training. They will work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for—and create—the high-value middle-class jobs of the future. And their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada