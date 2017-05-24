Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.’s Paul Hetherington appointed future president of STLE

STLE, the world’s premier technical society dedicated to tribology and lubrication engineering, will welcome a new outlook in May 2020 when Petro-Canada Lubricants’ Paul Hetherington becomes the first president from a Canadian lubricants manufacturer to take the reins.

“This opportunity brings Canada and Petro-Canada to the forefront of the world lubricants stage,” said Paul Hetherington, team leader, technical services Canada, Petro-Canada. “Having a seat at the STLE table gives us access to additional research and resources that we can use to help lead the industry to better, more efficient and longer-lasting lubricants, which will in turn save our customers time and money through improved equipment and reliability.”

Hetherington brings a wealth of experience to this new venture. The Ontario native is a long-standing member on the STLE board of directors and a lubricants industry veteran. Before joining Petro-Canada in 2011, Hetherington spent nine years at Fluid Life Corporation in Edmonton where he developed and managed the consulting and training division and prior to that, he established a 20-year career at Syncrude during which he became a lubricants and fuels corporate technical advisor.

The STLE serves 15,000 industry professionals worldwide and continues to deliver on a strategic plan that sees global advocacy, education and research as the gateway to stronger, more sustainable innovation and better equipment and product performance. In addition to the STLE sharing its emerging trends report across Europe and Asia and promoting research funding by the National Science Foundation, its resolution recognizing the impact of tribology on the United States economy was recently introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“As President,” said Hetherington, “it will be my responsibility to ensure that we continue to engage in positive, transformational industry initiatives that will have a ripple effect across the globe, maximizing energy efficiency and ensuring long-term sustainability for a better world tomorrow.”

Hetherington will officially join the STLE Executive Committee as treasurer in May 2017 with the highly anticipated presidency set to kick off in May 2020 in Chicago during the 75th STLE Annual Meeting.

To learn more, visit lubricants.petro-canada.com.