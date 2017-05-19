MRO Magazine

News

ABB inaugurates ultra-modern high-tech campus in Montréal

Montreal – ABB will inaugurate its new high-tech centre in Montréal on May 24, 2017. Government, industry and business representatives will join Ulrich Spiesshofer, president and CEO, ABB, Greg Scheu, President, ABB Americas, and Nathalie Pilon, President, ABB Canada to mark the opening of this ultra-modern campus.

The campus will house the company’s Canadian headquarters as well as all research and development, manufacturing, assembly and testing activities of ABB’s energy value chain in Québec. Designated as a global centre of excellence for electric mobility, this new ABB facility will contribute to the Canadian innovation ecosystem and help strengthen Montréal’s leadership in transport electrification.

When:              Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Where:             ABB’s Montréal Campus, 800 Hymus Blvd., Saint-Laurent, Québec  H4S 0B5

For more information, visit www.abb.com.


Rehana Begg

Rehana Begg

Rehana Begg is the editor of Machinery and Equipment MRO magazine and REM – Resource Engineering and Maintenance magazine.
All posts by
Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*