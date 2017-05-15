Ontario updating nuclear emergency response plan

The Government of Ontario is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to the province’s nuclear emergency response plan.
The plan details Ontario’s response to nuclear and radiological events, and is regularly reviewed and tested through a strong partnership with federal, provincial and municipal stakeholders. Management and staff from the province’s nuclear facilities also play a key role in developing and updating the plan. Beginning today, the plan will be posted on both the Regulatory Registry and Environmental Registry for 60 days to allow all interested parties to review the plan and provide comments.
Proposed changes are based on new international recommended practices, Canadian Standards Association standards, and lessons learned from previous international incidents and provincially-run emergency exercises and modelling.
In addition, Ontario is establishing a new advisory group, made up of national and international experts in nuclear safety and emergency management, to review and consider all responses to the plan and provide recommendations on how best to reflect feedback in the updated version.
