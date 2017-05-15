Explosion at Schaeffler factory, 13 people injured

Frankfurt – An explosion at a cleaning facility for the industrial salts at Schaeffler’s plant in Eltmann, Bavaria, was reported on Monday, according to Reuters.

German police say 13 people have been injured in the explosion. Police an firefighters were on the scene and police say that there appeared to be no danger for the surrounding area as no hazardous or toxic substances were released.

Schaeffler is a global automotive and industrial parts supplier and the plant in Eltmann produces rolling bearing components. The plant is located in an industrial area of the town, 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of Nuremberg.

