Schneider Electric Canada announces Global Adjustment solution for Ontario

Mississauga, Ont. – Schneider Electric Canada, the global specialist in energy management and automation, announced the release of the latest version of its Global Adjustment solution for large energy users in Ontario. The solution is focused on class A users who are participating in the Industrial Conservation Initiative (ICI) which is offered by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in Ontario and now includes customers from 500KW to 1MW and above.

This solution is aimed squarely at accommodating the need for a reliable and economical solution to help class A customers take advantage of the incentives offered by the new ICI program. Customers that wish to participate in the program must opt-in between June 1 and June 15, 2017. Customers who participate in the ICI, referred to as class A, pay a global adjustment based on their percentage contribution to the top five peak Ontario demand hours (i.e. peak demand factor) over a 12-month base period.

In conjunction with the IESO data, the Schneider Electric Global Adjustment solution automatically notifies a customer when a potential provincial peak demand hour will occur and helps them understand how a timely demand response can have an impact on their facility and affect their utility bills. With data feeds from the IESO along with Schneider Electric metering and software, customers get comprehensive reporting and notifications to manage the loads in a facility during a peak demand hour in compliance with the ICI program. Additionally, customers have the option to add advanced forecast and control capacities that enable automatic load shedding or onsite generation.

“The Global Adjustment can be the largest line item on many large electrical users’ electricity bills and can account for as much as 70 per cent of their utility bill,” noted Richard Henzie, Director of Marketing, Power Solutions and Buildings with Schneider Electric Canada. “The Global Adjustment solution has the ability for class A customers to easily and quickly get a predictive report on what is happening right now as well as tracking and visualizing forecasted demand and peaks. It also tracks their consumption and gives them the tools to take advantage of that information to make the right decisions to reduce their global adjustment charges.”

Organizations that are interested in more information about how the Schneider Electric Global Adjustment solution can help them take advantage of the savings offered by the ICI program can download the brochure and/or contact their local Schneider Electric Canada representative.

For more information, visit www.schneider-electric.ca.