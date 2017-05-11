Major investment in Alberta highway projects will provide safer, more efficient travel

Edmonton – Modern and efficient highways are crucial to growing our economy, encouraging trade, and creating good-paying, middle class jobs. The governments of Canada and Alberta are investing in well-planned infrastructure that will make it easier to move people and products across the country, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, have announced funding for 10 bundled highway rehabilitation and improvement projects in Alberta, totalling 96 sub-component construction projects across the province. The federal government is providing funding for up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for these projects– nearly $255 million – and the Government of Alberta is investing more than $279 million. The projects have a combined total estimated cost of $535 million.

Highways form the backbone of the provincial transportation network and support national, provincial and regional economic activity. When the roads, bridges and intersections that make up this network are properly maintained, there is less wear and tear on vehicles, better traffic flow, and reduced future maintenance costs. These investments will help businesses across agricultural, manufacturing and resource industries access local, regional, national and international markets, while making it safer and more efficient for all highway travellers.

Quick facts

The 10 project bundles included in this announcement are: Highway 2 Project Bundle Highway 43 Project Bundle Highway 63 Project Bundle Northern Alberta Highway Rehabilitation Project Bundle Peace Region Highway Rehabilitation Project Bundle (2018) Central Alberta Pavement and Rehabilitation Project Bundle (2018) Southern Alberta Highway Rehabilitation Project Bundle (2017) Southern Alberta Pavement and Rehabilitation Project Bundle (2018) Intersection and Reconstruction Project Bundle Bridge Renewal Project Bundle

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

in trade and transportation projects across . This amount includes that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Alberta’s Budget 2017 four-year Capital Plan invests $29.5 billion in critical infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, roads, bridges and clean water projects.

Budget 2017 four-year Capital Plan invests in critical infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, roads, bridges and clean water projects. Alberta Transportation’s more than $7- billion four-year Capital Plan includes more than $5 billion for work on the province’s 31,400 kilometre provincial highway network.

Source: Infrastructure Canada