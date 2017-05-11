Major investment in Alberta highway projects will provide safer, more efficient travel

Edmonton – Modern and efficient highways are crucial to growing our economy, encouraging trade, and creating good-paying, middle class jobs. The governments of Canada and Alberta are investing in well-planned infrastructure that will make it easier to move people and products across the country, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come.
The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, have announced funding for 10 bundled highway rehabilitation and improvement projects in Alberta, totalling 96 sub-component construction projects across the province. The federal government is providing funding for up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for these projects– nearly $255 million – and the Government of Alberta is investing more than $279 million. The projects have a combined total estimated cost of $535 million.
Highways form the backbone of the provincial transportation network and support national, provincial and regional economic activity. When the roads, bridges and intersections that make up this network are properly maintained, there is less wear and tear on vehicles, better traffic flow, and reduced future maintenance costs. These investments will help businesses across agricultural, manufacturing and resource industries access local, regional, national and international markets, while making it safer and more efficient for all highway travellers.
Quick facts
Source: Infrastructure Canada
