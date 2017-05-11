Pruftechnik celebrates 45 years in industry

Ismaning – Industry 4.0 and IoT have been dominating the industrial space in 2017. “So far, these have been merely buzzwords,” counters Dr. Sebastian Busch, Managing Director of Pruftechnik AG. “However, our customers have changed in the last 45 years – that is correct. They are not linear anymore,” Busch continues. However, Pruftechnik s path has always been linear for more than four decades now – always ahead as innovative driver, market leader, and providing a direct link between customer and solution. On the company’s 45th anniversary, we are travelling in time with you and open the door into the future.

From the first simple ideas to today’s user-friendly, cloud-based measuring devices, Pruftechnik ’s image has changed drastically. The living room in Schwabing, Munich, where the first devices were produced, has long been replaced with a high-tech production line based on lean management in Ismaning (to the north of Munich). The company-owned premises do not only accommodate Production, but also, among others an in-house R&D department (hard- and software), Quality Management, Sales and Sales Support, Product Management, Marketing, Logistics, Service and Tech Support. At the same time, Pruftechnik has its own branch offices in 18 countries worldwide and agents and distributors in 70 additional countries – we are as close to the customer as possible.

To maintain the service, support, and sales quality at the highest level possible, Pruftechnik continuously invests in the development of new company-owned branch offices. We are currently completing the new offices in Wroclaw (Poland), which also accommodates a part of Pruftechnik ’s development efforts. Another new building has started in St. Petersburg for the Russian sales and service subsidiary. Furthermore, two new offices were opened in the past two years in the US. The Philadelphia headquarters manage the operations of the North American market with area-covering sales and service partners.

Pruftechnik has always focused on the customer, rather than on the product itself. “We must understand our customers and their problems every single day and offer them sustainable and customized solutions,” explains Dr. Busch. “Simultaneously, the demand for our expertise is constantly growing. Selling products is only a part of our business. Our maintenance services have long gained their own importance in providing holistic solutions,” says the Managing Director, who manages the company in the second generation.

The variety of industry awards Pruftechnik has won for its products in the last decades is another testament to the importance of staying close to the costumer. Pruftechnik is and remains state of the art! Several products have been nominated for further awards in 2017. The innovative Vibguard Online Condition Monitoring System is one of the frontrunners for the renowned US-American “Maintenance Solution Awards”. Out of more than 500 products, Rotalign received mid of April the Finalist Certificate of the “Industry Award 2017” of Huber Verlag (Huber Publishing House).

In 45 years, Pruftechnik has advanced from optics and hardware producer to electronics and software expert, focusing then and now on the wishes and needs of the customer. And this can also be applied as our motto for the future: “We must stay close to our customers,” explains Dr. Sebastian Busch.

For more information, visit www.pruftechnik.com.