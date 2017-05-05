Timken adds industrial clutches and brakes to its mechanical power transmission portfolio

North Canton, OH – The Timken Company, a global leader in bearings and mechanical power transmission products, today announced that it has acquired the assets of PT Tech, Inc., a manufacturer of engineered clutches, brakes, hydraulic power take-off units and other torque management devices used in mining, aggregate, wood recycling and metals industries.

“We are pleased to add industrial clutches and brakes to Timken’s growing portfolio of mechanical power transmission products,” said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. “This acquisition allows us to better serve our customers by offering a broader, more diverse package of products and services. The addition of PT Tech will also provide ample growth opportunities, as we leverage our portfolio to drive growth across complementary markets around the world.”

Based in Sharon Center, Ohio, PT Tech serves an established original equipment customer base primarily in North America. In 2016, sales were approximately $20 million.

This acquisition advances the company’s strategy to grow its portfolio of mechanical power transmission products to complement its strong position in engineered bearings. In recent years, Timken has completed a number of acquisitions featuring products adjacent to its core bearing lines. This includes belts, gears and gear drives, chain, couplings and lubrication delivery systems, as well as a variety of related services, all marketed under strong industrial brands including Timken, Philadelphia Gear, Drives, Lovejoy and Interlube.

For more information, visit www.timken.com.