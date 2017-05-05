Parker announces retirement of supply chain vice president, elects successor

Cleveland, OH – Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, announced that John G. Dedinsky, vice president – Global Supply Chain and Procurement, will retire after 38 years of dedicated service to the company. The Board of Directors has elected Thomas C. Gentile, to succeed Dedinsky as vice president – Global Supply Chain, effective July 1, 2017.

“John has had a remarkable career at Parker,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While leading Parker’s global supply chain organization for 16 years, he delivered significant value through a procurement philosophy focused on strategic, long-term agreements and supplier improvement initiatives, and played a key role in the implementation of the Win Strategy. He will also be remembered for his passionate approach to his work.”

Dedinsky joined Parker in 1979 as a staff accountant in the General Accounting Department, and served in a number of accounting, finance and purchasing positions during his career. He was named Vice President of Procurement in 2000, and in 2006 was elected a Corporate Officer.

Commenting on Gentile’s new role as Vice President – Global Supply Chain, Williams said, “Tom’s operational leadership experience as a Parker general manager and strategic supply chain responsibility at the Parker group and division level, will allow him to make the transition to this new leadership role quickly and have an immediate impact in helping the company achieve its near and long-term goals.”

Gentile joined Parker in 2006 as Division Supply Chain Manager for the Hydraulic Cartridge Systems Division. In 2008, he became vice president of Supply Chain for the Filtration Group. Since 2013 he has served as general manager for the domnick hunter Process Filtration Division. Prior to joining Parker, Gentile had responsibility for logistics and supply chain roles at a number of companies. He is a certified member of the American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Elmhurst College, and a Master of Business Administration in International Business from Roosevelt University.

