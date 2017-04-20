Alberta employers encouraged to hire locally in professions hurt by bad economy

Edmonton – Alberta companies are being encouraged to hire locally for jobs in professions hit hard by the economic downturn.
Under the federal-provincial program companies cannot apply to hire temporary foreign workers for 29 occupations.
The list includes engineering managers, contractors, machinists, plumbers, carpenters and oil and gas well drillers.
The governments say under the pilot project it will be easier for employers to recruit Alberta workers for jobs.
Alberta’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.4 per cent last month.
As of December the province had the third highest number of employment insurance recipients in Canada – up 55 per cent from the same time in 2015.
The Alberta Construction Association praised the program.
“We believe in hiring Albertans first, Canadians next and foreign workers as a last resort,” Chris Ambrozic, vice-president of the association said Wednesday in a release.
News from © Canadian Press Enterprises Inc. 2016
I think that is the way it should be for all jobs. Alberta first/ or the province ,than all Canadians aND foreign workers as a last resort. When my daughter graduated high school she put 40 + resumes a week. A only got hired cause she had dropped off 3 or 4 and senior management said kid wants to work so let’s give her a chance. She outlasted her other 3 bosses. All we heard was employers need to bring in foreign workers and our Canadian kids couldn’t get jobs.
Now I know of Canadians that the same thing is happening and can’t get work. One has been putting out resumes fot over 2.5 years and maybe had 3 interviews. Another in 1.5 years has only had 2 interviews and still both no luck getting work. But there are a lot of foreign workers still getting hired.
Same with letting Canadians that have worked for you for years go while keeping the foreign workers.
We keep our money in Canada and have family to support. So I say it should be for all fields of work just not the professionails.