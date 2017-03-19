Two Saskatchewan employers fined for safety violations; one worker hurt

Regina – Two Saskatchewan employers have pleaded guilty to health and safety violations that in one case injured a worker.

Kelsey Pipeline, a Saskatoon company, was fined $40,005 for failing to ensure the safety of a worker.

The charge was laid after a worker fell and hit his head on a cement floor after being knocked to the ground by a steel beam near Dundurn.

The second employer, Larry Ledinski, was fined $2,800 for failing to ensure workers used a fall protection system where a worker could fall three metres or more.

He was also fined for failing to provide approved industrial protective headwear and requiring a worker to use it.

Ledinski was charged after an occupational health and safety officer observed workers on a roof; no one was injured.