Taking stock of new technologies at IFPE 2017

Las Vegas welcomed IFPE 2017 to the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 7-11, 2017. The show, which is co-located with CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, brings together fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries together.

One of the major draws of the show this year has been the emphasis on technology and the future visions for infrastructure and construction. The all-new Tech Experience surprised some of the most technologically astute attendees and exhibitors at the show.

“There is technology here that I didn’t even think was out, or even commercially ready. It’s awesome,” said Luke Meyer, an exhibitor working closely with Project AME, the world’s first 3D printed excavator.

Mike Weldon, an oilfield contractor in Utah, was struck by how much smaller his segment’s equipment had become due to advances in hydraulic engineering and other technology.

“It’s amazing – overwhelming, really – the amount of innovation,” he said.

Business development has also been a driving factor for attendees, as both shows offer networking events, meeting rooms, and education opportunities to promote the growth of the industries.

Education is also an essential part of business development, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE are has a strong focus on educating industry experts by promoting advances in technology and best practices.

For instance, attendees learned how to leverage autonomous machines and augmented reality in order to achieve precision in operations, cost certainty, specialization and maximized productivity. Imagine: if there’s no operator, machines will be designed differently and provide a safer work environment.

