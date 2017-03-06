Deutsche Messe expands HANNOVER MESSE portfolio in North America

Hannover – Deutsche Messe AG has finalized two partnerships that expand its portfolio of Hannover Messe events in North America. From 25 to 28 September 2017, Deutsche Messe will co-locate five trade fairs – Industrial Automation Canada, MDA–Motion, Drive & Automation Canada, ComVac Canada, parts2clean Canada, and CeMAT Canada – with the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS). From 6–9 November 2017, Deutsche Messe will stage Industrial Automation North America and MDA– Motion, Drive & Automation North America parallel to FABTECH at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“We have been very successful co-locating our Hannover Messe brands with IMTS in Chicago. Our partnership with CMTS gives us a good foothold in Canada and with FABTECH we now have a strong annual presence in the U.S.,” says Marc Siemering, senior vice president of Hannover Messe. “Our topics broaden the appeal of these two fantastic events and will attract even more exhibitors and visitors to both.”

Organized by SME, CMTS showcases machine tools and tooling, metalworking, and advanced manufacturing. The biennial event takes place in close proximity to Toronto at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and hosts more than 700 exhibiting companies and 9,000 visitors. Hannover Fairs Canada, Deutsche Messe’s subsidiary in Canada, will organize the Hannover Messe events at CMTS. More information is available at www.industrialtechnology.ca.

FABTECH is North America’s largest event for metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing. FABTECH is co-organized by The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int’l (FMA), SME, the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI), and the American Welding Society (AWS). In 2017, FABTECH will host more than 1,700 exhibiting companies and 40,000 visitors. Hannover Fairs USA, Inc., Deutsche Messe’s U.S. subsidiary, is responsible for the FABTECH partnership. More information is available at www.Automationtechnology.events.

2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Deutsche Messe AG, which was founded in 1947 with the staging of Germany’s first-ever Export Fair. Its portfolio includes such world-class events as (in alphabetical order) CeBIT (digital business), CeMAT (intralogistics and supply chain management), didacta (education), DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), Hannover Messe (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief, rescue, safety and security), LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA (lab technology and biotechnology) and LIGNA (woodworking, wood processing, forestry).

For more information, visit www.hannovermesse.de.