EPTDA announces Rome as the 2017 host city

The EMEA Power Transmission Distributors Association (EPTDA) announced Rome as the host city of its 2017 Annual Convention in September 2017. Founded in 1998, EPTDA – the leading organization in the EMEA for leading distributors and manufacturers of mechanical power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) products – is celebrating its 20th anniversary annual convention in 2017.

“Twenty years ago, a small group of visionary and ambitious PT/MC leaders laid the foundations of EPTDA. Today, we are the leading industry association and one of the most trusted brand names across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, amongst the leaders of distribution and manufacturing of PT/MC products and services. We are incredibly proud of our journey so far, and looking forward to celebrating this beautiful milestone with EPTDA’s founders, partners, supporters and members. We couldn’t have picked a better destination than Rome, to mark this historic celebration,” said Hans Hanegreefs, Executive Vice President of EPTDA.

EPTDA’s Annual Conventions are considered one of the most strategic, informative, executive and credible platforms for the industry decision makers to meet every year. The association today represents 252 leading companies from 34 countries worldwide, representing 21.7 billion euros annual sales volume and 280,000 employees.

“Rome 2017 and our 20th annual convention anniversary celebration is a very important milestone for EPTDA. Not just for the years of our existence but what we have achieved in this short span and what we aspire to become in the future,” added Hans Hanegreefs. “Our 2017 annual convention will be the networking event of the year – thanks to our loyal members and volunteers. As always, we are attracting a great selection of convention speakers. We are prepared to take our highly popular MD-IDEX (Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange) meeting sessions to the next level. We are preparing for a fantastic social entertainment program for our members and their guests, spouses and partners. And all this and so much more in the gorgeous setting of one of the most admired luxury hotels of the world – the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria hotel,” added Hans Hanegreefs.

EPTDA Rome 2017 Keynote Speakers

DAVID TAYLOR

David Taylor helps people and organizations to make permanent change, very fast. His client list includes many of the most successful companies and leaders in the world. He is the author of The Naked Leader – the world’s fastest selling business book – and of three global follow-ups: The Naked Leader Experience, The Naked Coach and The Naked Millionaire. Unlike many so called “gurus” David has been there and done it, with a 25-year track record of delivery with hundreds of companies, and thousands of leaders around the world. His clients range from The United Nations to The Young Presidents Organization, from Fortune 100 companies to leading entrepreneurs, and from the Abu Dhabi Government to celebrities and charities. David will bring to the audience in Rome proven arguments why leaders should consider their team an investment and not a cost and will encourage us to persist in being confident in the value we already have with us, provoking reflection on our own definitions of success … or failure.

NENAD PACEK

Economist Nenad Pacek is one of the world’s leading authorities on economic and business issues that concern multinational corporations seeking faster growth internationally. Nenad is the author of The Future of Business in Emerging Markets: Growth Strategies for Growth Markets (2012) and The Global Economy (2012), lead author of Emerging Markets: Lessons for Business Success and Outlook for Different Markets (2003, 2007), and a contributor to the book The Future of Money (2010). Nenad will join us in Rome to share a detailed view of the global economy and its implications for business.

TOM GALE

Tom Gale is publisher of Modern Distribution Management and mdm.com, and heads the company’s market research and analytics division – MDM Analytics. He has provided marketing services and competitive intelligence analysis to industrial markets and distribution channels for more than 30 years. As a principal of MDM since 1992, he has focused on industrial distribution channel strategies, trends and disruptive models. Tom was an executive editor and chapter author of the Distributor’s Guide to Analytics, published by MDM in 2015, and a co-author of Stand Out from the Competition! Four Pathways to Differentiate Your Wholesale Distribution Company, published by the National Association of Wholesaler Distributors in 2003. Tom will lead the talks in Rome with the Young Business Potential, the so-called NexGen representatives of EPTDA’s industry, and focus on ways to manage in disruptive times.

EPTDA 2017 Convention Hotel

Set high above Rome with panoramic views, The Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri will exceed your expectations time and again. Michelin-star dining, a luxury Spa, and fantastic meetings and events facilities make our resort a prime choice in the heart of the Eternal City.

Create memories that will last a lifetime at The Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri; a luxury resort perched atop 15 acres of private Mediterranean gardens. This is quite possibly the most beautiful destination EPTDA has ever been in.

Registrations for this leading industry gathering will open on March 16th, 2017 and are open to all EPTDA member companies’ representatives as well as the selected professionals from the mechanical power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) industry.

More details on the EPTDA Rome 2017 Annual Convention program on www.eptdaconvention.org.

For more information, visit www.eptda.org.