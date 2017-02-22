The power of predictive maintenance

The benefits of predictive maintenance shouldn’t be underestimated, as this example, featuring the Marine Division of Caterpillar, shows. The division serves fleet operators of tug boats and shipping vessels for whom fuel usage often drives the bottom line, writes Bernard Marr. By monitoring generators, engines, GPS, air conditioning systems and fuel meters, customers were able to amass big savings. In one example, aggregated savings for a fleet of 50 ships generated more than $650,000 in savings.

