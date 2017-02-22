Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) sports a new identity

Atlanta, GA – The Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP), a nonprofit professional society with over 5,500 members, today introduced a new visual brand identity and website emphasizing the growth of the society into a global leader in the maintenance, reliability and physical asset management profession.

This is the first change to the SMRP brand in over 10 years.

SMRP’s new logo focuses on the society’s evolution into a trusted authority within the profession. It includes elements representing the global presence and continued growth of membership outside of the U.S.

“Our new logo shows the mindset we take to our international membership and robust offerings,” said Erin Erickson, SMRP executive director. “It stays true to the identifiable SMRP acronym while conveying the changes our society has undergone to meet the challenges and opportunities facing our members and their industries.”

Along with the new logo and branding, SMRP unveiled a revamped website that gives members and nonmembers easier access to information on membership, programs and continuing education resources. The website redesign is the culmination of a year-long effort incorporating member feedback to provide a more user-friendly experience for online visitors. The new site is available at www.smrp.org.

The new branding will roll out immediately starting in February 2017. All SMRP members, SMRPCO certified individuals, chapters and Shared Interest Groups are encouraged to use and promote the new branding.