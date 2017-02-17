PTDA report reveals lowest total distributor sales in seven quarters

Chicago, Ill. – The third quarter Sales History & Outlook Report (SHOR) released by the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) shows power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distributor sales have declined 1.9 percent from one year ago. However, leading indicators suggest that the declining trend in Distributors’ Total Sales will not persist through all of 2017.

PTDA members participating in SHOR receive the results at no charge approximately 30 days after the close of the calendar quarter. For more specifics on the forecast for power transmission/motion control sales through distribution as well as forecasts for manufacturer sales, purchase the 3Q2016 SHOR at ptda.org/SHOR.

Developed in conjunction with ITR Economics, PTDA’s quarterly SHOR collects company sales data each quarter from PT/MC distributors and manufacturers and presents the aggregate results in customized reports. SHOR tracks total PT/MC sales for both distributors and manufacturers. It also tracks six specific product categories for manufacturers only: bearings, motors, controls, gearing, conveyors/conveyor materials handling equipment, and hydraulics/pneumatics. Data provided for these categories are also represented in charts to track overall product movement as well as total sales movement.

In addition, based on the data provided by PTDA members, ITR creates forecasts of future industry sales three years out. An analysis is provided highlighting major economic trends identified during the forecast process that may impact one’s company. This information is critical for all companies making and selling PT/MC products in order to create data-driven business plans for marketing initiatives, resource allocation and product launches.

For more information, visit ptda.org.