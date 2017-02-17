MRO Magazine

New skills credentials to close high-tech industrial technology maintenance skills gap

The National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow (LIFT) – one of the Manufacturing USA institutes — and Ivy Tech Community College (Ivy Tech) announced the release of nine new NIMS credentials that validate key skills and competencies needed for industrial maintenance jobs.  These jobs represent a critical and growing function in high-tech manufacturing focused on new technologies and innovation.

Credentials available include:
Maintenance Operations
Basic Mechanical Systems
Basic Hydraulic Systems
Basic Pneumatic Systems
Electrical Systems
Electronic Control Systems
Process Control Systems
Maintenance Welding
Maintenance Piping

A series of webinars have been scheduled to support organizations interested in offering these credentials to their students or employees. These sessions will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd at 4 pm EST and Tuesday, February 28th at 11 am EST.

For information, visit http://nimsready.org/industrial-technology-maintenance/


