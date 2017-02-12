Flowserve appoints new president and CEO

Dallas – Flowserve Corp., one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services (including engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves) announced that R. Scott Rowe has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective April 1, 2017. He succeeds Mark Blinn, who previously announced his intention to retire. Mr. Rowe will also join the Flowserve Board of Directors.

Mr. Rowe brings nearly 20 years of senior leadership and operational experience in the industry to Flowserve. He most recently served as President of the Cameron Group, a position he assumed in April 2016 following the merger between Schlumberger and Cameron International Corporation (“Cameron”), formerly a NYSE-listed leading provider of flow management equipment, systems and services to the worldwide oil and gas industry. At Cameron, Mr. Rowe served in a variety of progressive roles during his 14-year career, culminating as its President and CEO. Mr. Rowe’s accomplishments include contributing to Cameron’s significant growth and profitability during his tenure, leading Cameron through the transition to Schlumberger and overseeing the business integration while maintaining strong business performance. Additionally, he led the transformative pre-merger joint venture between Cameron and Schlumberger, which formed OneSubsea, a $3 billion dollar business that he later ran as CEO. During his tenure as President of Engineered and Process Valves, Mr. Rowe spearheaded process improvement projects that drove strong revenue and earnings growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Flowserve,” said William C. Rusnack, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Scott is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of success in operational excellence and driving superior results throughout business cycles. He knows both our business and our customers and their needs, which is critical as we continue to differentiate ourselves as an industry leader. His extensive executive leadership experience in the flow control industry makes him the ideal person to lead Flowserve through its next phase in the Company’s history.”

