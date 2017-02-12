Wajax appoints new SVP Finance and CFO

Toronto – Wajax Corporation has appointed Darren Yaworsky as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective March 8, 2017.

Mr. Yaworsky is an experienced finance executive with an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury and risk management. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer at Canadian Pacific Railway and, prior to that, held several senior financial executive roles within the Enbridge Group of Companies, including Treasurer of Enbridge Energy Partners LP and Treasurer of Enbridge Income Fund.

He has also served in a number of corporate finance and risk management roles within the Bank of Montréal financial group and at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Yaworsky holds aBachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Lakehead University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Manitoba.

Mr. Yaworsky succeeds John Hamilton, who joined Wajax as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief

Financial Officer in 1999. Mr. Hamilton’s planned retirement from Wajax was announced

in August 2016.