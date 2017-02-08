New COO for Walter Surface Technologies

Pointe-Claire, Que. – Walter Surface Technologies has announced the appointment of Marc-André Aubé as its President and Chief Operating Officer.

Before joining Walter Surface Technologies, Mr. Aubé worked as President and Chief Operating Officer of GardaWorld Protective Services. His main responsibilities included driving the company’s annual growth, ensuring superior-quality service and maintaining operational excellence within a team composed of 26,000 Canadian security professionals.

As a trained engineer holding an MBA and a CFA, Mr. Aubé’s professional background features experience in various sectors, such as chemical products (Nalco Canada), oil (Petro-Canada) and finance (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Scotia Capital Inc.).

His extensive experience in sound budgetary and operational management for renowned, large-scale companies will be leveraged as part of this new challenge. “Mr. Aubé’s appointment at the helm of Walter Surface Technologies will enable us to shore up our managerial processes and keep contributing to our customers’ success,” said Pierre Somers, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We are very proud of this latest addition to our team.”

Walter Surface Technologies is a major supplier within the metal surface treatment industry.

