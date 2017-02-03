One-stop bearing information resource helps with industry applications

Boston, Mass. – Emerson Bearing Boston, now serves as a “one-stop” bearing information resource for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) markets around the world. The company has announced the release of a collection of Super Precision Bearing resources to help customers stay current on advancements in bearing technology while also assessing their industry application needs.

Emerson Bearing Boston has compiled a comprehensive library of Super Precision Bearing resources to help with industry applications across aviation, defense, vacuum pumps, medical, and beyond. Design engineers, technical designers, buyers, plant managers, maintenance buyers and others may find documentation, specifications, and the newest updates on precision bearing technology, simply by accessing Emerson Bearing’s complimentary Super Precision Resources in the “Technical Toolbox” of their website, emersonbearing.com.

Among these resources are special guides, which help determine specific materials that may be needed for various applications, as well as the latest findings on precision bearing technologies, common issues and how to prevent them. The company covers a wealth of information, ranging from specifications for angular contact ball bearings, ball screws and ball bearings, to lubrication requirements and mistakes to avoid, material capabilities for industrial applications, and much more.

“We provide customers with a one-stop shopping experience and are known for our vast inventory, competitive pricing and overall reliability. Now, with our super precision bearing resources repository, customers can also find all the information they need – in one stop – to stay on top of the current advancements in bearing technology,” explained Steve Katz, president of Emerson Bearing.

Access Emerson’s Super Precision Bearings resources at www.emersonbearing.com.