Tundra Energy Marketing Limited crude oil spill incident in Saskatchewan

The National Energy Board (NEB) is responding to a release of crude oil at Tundra Energy Marketing Limited’s (Tundra) Ingoldsby Terminal. The Terminal is located 270 km southeast of Regina, near Storthoaks, Saskatchewan.

Tundra reported the incident to the NEB on Tuesday, January 31, the same day the incident occurred. NEB staff will verify the company’s initial report that five cubic metres of crude oil was released and contained on company property, with four cubic metres of the oil being recovered.

There were no injuries, no fire, no nearby residences were evacuated, and no threat to public safety. The government of Saskatchewan and the Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the incident.

The NEB will verify that Tundra conducts an adequate and appropriate clean-up and remediation of any environmental effects caused by the incident. An NEB investigation into the incident is underway, and NEB staff will follow up with Tundra to determine the root cause of the incident.

For more information on the NEB and its mandate, please visit www.neb-one.gc.ca.