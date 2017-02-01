Preliminary duties on dumped and subsidized fabricated industrial steel entering Canada

Markham, Ont. – The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) is pleased with the decision by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to impose duties following their preliminary determination of dumping of fabricated industrial steel components into Canada by the People’s Republic of China (China), the Republic of Korea (Korea), and the Kingdom of Spain (Spain), and additional preliminary determination of subsidizing concerning fabricated industrial steel components from China. Duties of up to 54% have been imposed with immediate effect.

For more information, visit http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/sima-lmsi/i-e/fisc2016/fisc2016-np-eng.html