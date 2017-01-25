Report optimistic about Canadian manufacturing growth in 2017

Toronto – Grant Thornton LLP and SYSPRO Canada, proudly sponsored Manufacturers’ Outlook 2017 Report, published by PLANT Magazine – partnering in the development of the report and sharing its findings. Reflecting on engagement with over 500 leading manufacturing executives across the country, the report highlights key drivers of growth, including: innovation, exporting, investment and productivity.

This valuable study also outlines why most manufacturers are cautiously optimistic about their future and describes some of the new challenges on the horizon, such as the potential of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the impact of cyber security risks.

As 2017 gets underway, many manufacturing leaders find themselves refocusing their efforts on business growth. Recent world events and uncertain near-future trade agreements; a fluctuating Canadian dollar; and volatile oil prices; give rise to interesting times for Canadian manufacturing when it comes to short and long term growth potential here in Canada and around the world.

“Now more than ever, Canadian manufacturers should leverage the global reputation of quality and trust that comes with their Made in Canada products,” says Jim Menzies. “It’s an advantage that more Canadian manufacturers should be exploiting worldwide.”

How can you learn more?

Webinar – Build a Sustainable Plan for Manufacturing Growth in 2017 (and beyond)

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 / Time: 1-2 pm EST

Host: PLANT Magazine

Guest Speakers:

Jim Menzies – National Leader, Manufacturing Industry, Grant Thornton

– National Leader, Manufacturing Industry, Shane Troyer – Partner, Business Risk Services, Grant Thornton

– Partner, Business Risk Services, Dave Cavan – Regional Sales Manager, SYSPRO Canada

The webinar was designed to explore highlights of the Report, sharing insights into the top business areas that manufacturing executives need to note when planning for scalable and sustainable growth in 2017:

Expansion into New Markets: Export opportunities and markets – challenges and common pitfalls when expanding or entering into new markets.

Export opportunities and markets – challenges and common pitfalls when expanding or entering into new markets. Cyber Security: Hear first-hand why all manufacturers, regardless of company size, should be concerned – learn strategies as to how to protect their business.

Hear first-hand why all manufacturers, regardless of company size, should be concerned – learn strategies as to how to protect their business. The Changing Face of “Connected” Technologies and Improved Productivity

Discover how businesses can prepare for sustainable growth by implementing vital, scalable business strategies to support their people, processes, and technology for a competitive advantage.

Registrants will receive a recording of the webinar.

“We encourage Canadian manufacturers to read the report and get involved in tomorrow’s webinar – be part of the conversation – help make 2017 a year of growth and success for Canadian manufacturers,” said Joe Terrett, Editor, PLANT Magazine.

