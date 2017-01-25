PEMAC congratulates first graduates from its Asset Management Professional Certificate Program

Mississauga, Ont. – The Plant Engineering & Maintenance Association of Canada (PEMAC) congratulates the first set of graduates from its Asset Management Professional (AMP) Certificate Program.

Launched in fall 2014, the program introduces participants to the latest in strategic asset management thinking from recognized global organizations, while developing the capacity to engage others and build their knowledge and skill in key subject areas such as risk management, knowledge management (enterprise database systems). The AMP program also introduces tools for strategic decision making at each stage of the asset lifecycle.

The program is designed for mid-career professionals from a variety of backgrounds (IT, engineering and business management) who have responsibility for managing decisions with respect to the core life cycle functions such as design, selection, operation, and maintenance of an organization’s assets. Similar to PEMAC’s signature Maintenance Management Professional (MMP) program, the AMP program it finishes with a “Capstone” project, offering the opportunity to apply the participants’ new knowledge and skills to develop a real-life project recommendation.

“Completing the Certified Asset Management Program was a great experience. Many of the participants were from disciplines outside of my comfort zone, which is maintenance and reliability. It was very interesting and informative to see how they approached the topics from their perspective. It was great to learn that Asset Management did not equal Maintenance and Reliability and in fact, was not just about Managing Assets! I will certainly take the learnings from the program and use them to help my organization become a more productive and profitable company,” says Cliff Williams, Corporate Maintenance Manager at ERCO Worldwide, Corporate Maintenance Manager and recent CAMP designate.

The first group of participants enrolled in the program that is currently offered exclusively by ‘asynchronous’ online learning through Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning, completed their “Capstone” projects in December. Following successful completion of all six courses the participants are then eligible to apply for the “Certified Asset Management Professional” (CAMP) Certification from PEMAC.

“The AMP program has brought both my personal and professional capabilities to a level I was unaware I could achieve, I now have the tools to tackle challenges with higher level understandings and approach”, shares a recent CAMP designate Dean Hendrickson, Asset Manager, Hydro at Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

“PEMAC is very proud of our first set of AMP program graduates, who have spent hundreds of hours over the length of the program learning from well qualified instructors as well as each other, and are immediately able to apply their learnings to their organizations and professions,” states Cindy Snedden, Executive Director for PEMAC. “We are proud to recognize these designates as are a growing number of Professional Bodies and Government Institutions.”