Ontario grant program helping workers stay safe on the job

Ontario is helping to enhance the wellbeing of workers across the province by supporting projects that will help employees stay healthy and safe at work.

The province will provide support to organizations creating innovative solutions to health and safety issues in today’s changing workplace through its annual Occupational Health, Safety and Prevention Innovation Program (OHSPIP).

This year, the supports will focus on initiatives that aim to improve workplace mental health, address mobile equipment hazards and prevent occupational disease and secondary injury, such as reducing the impact of workplace injuries, preventing recurrences and protecting workers from longer-term work-related disabilities.

Employers can apply to the program for support to implement their workplace health and safety projects.

Investing in workplace safety is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.