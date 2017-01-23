Webinar – Order Measurements in Condition Monitoring

Join UE Systems for their first webinar of 2017 where Ron Newman of Pruftechnik will present “Order Measurements in Condition Monitoring.”

Order Normalizing, Order Tracking, and Order Analysis are distinctly different vibration measurement techniques which are unfortunately often considered synonymous. Each signal processing method has its own unique application and while there is some overlap of functionality, for the most part they are employed for differing reasons.

Vibration analysts are fully aware of the importance of RPM and the significance to vibration analysis and fault diagnosis, however many condition monitoring programs would take a quantum leap forward by utilizing one or more of these “order” methods. The presentation will explain the methodologies, the signal processing requirement(s), the application and benefits for each technique.

