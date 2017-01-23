Tapflo introduces new dealer in Ontario

Tapflo Canada is proud to introduce a new dealer and service partner for Ontario Province in Canada, Simmtech Process Engineering Ltd.

Simmtech is an accredited Professional Engineering company with a mission to manufacture and supply quality food processing equipment, controls, and instrumentation. We also provide professional advisory services in food research, development, quality control, sanitation, and process design.

Founded in 2009, it is our strong commitment to provide customers with “one-stop complete service” and the best after-sales service possible.