PEMAC – Call for Abstracts now open for annual MainTrain conference

Mississauga, Ont. – The Plant Engineering & Maintenance Association of Canada (PEMAC), a non-profit association providing global leadership, education and certification in asset management, maintenance and reliability practices, announces the call for abstracts for its annual national conference, MainTrain 2017.

PEMAC invites practitioners and service providers to submit ideas for presentations for the MainTrain 2017 conference that will be held in Saskatoon, Sask., September 25 to 28, 2017.

PEMAC’s MainTrain conference is the source for professional development for asset management, maintenance and reliability professionals in every industry and private and public sector businesses that invest capital in equipment and facilities. The conference gathers leading experts, practitioners and professionals from across Canada and around the world to share their insights and strategies that will support professionals and their organizations.

PEMAC is currently searching for the best workshops, experience-based presentations, case studies, hands-on technical insights and poster sessions for MainTrain 2017, that provide participants with the strategies and tools they need to create effective and efficient asset management, maintenance and reliability solutions within their organizations. Abstracts providing a brief outline of your presentation are now being accepted for one of the 45-minute presentations, half- or full-day skill-building workshops.

Submission must be received by Monday, March 20, 2017. Multiple submissions are permitted.